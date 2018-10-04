Richard Sherman: League has made it “impossible” for defenders

Getty Images

The NFL is on a record pace for offense, with 3,030 points scored through four weeks, and four quarterbacks are on pace to break Peyton Manning’s single-season passing yards record (5,477 in 2013).

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman knows why.

“This is what the league wanted,” Sherman said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “They want record passing numbers. You’ve got an average quarterback; the average quarterback’s passer rating is like 92 and that used to be Hall of Fame numbers, and now it’s not Hall of Fame numbers. That’s the average quarterback.

“You can’t touch him. You can’t tackle him. You can’t hit him high, can’t hit him low. You can’t knock him down to the ground hard . . . all that. You can’t hit a receiver too high; you can’t hit him low; you can’t push him. You can barely press him. It’s making it really difficult on teams to combat it because every rule in the book is designed to make sure you don’t get them stopped.”

Who would want to play defense in the NFL?

The rules are tilted so far in favor of the offenses that defenses have no chance.

“They’re just trying to make it impossible for guys to play defense,” Sherman said. “It’s an interesting league we play in.”