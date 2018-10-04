Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman are active tonight

Getty Images

The Patriots will have tight end Rob Gronkowski and receiver Julian Edelman tonight. Both are active.

Edelman, who is returning from a four-game suspension, is expected to return punts with cornerback Cyrus Jones inactive.

Gronkowski was listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

The Patriots’ other inactives in addition to Jones are offensive lineman Cole Croston, offensive lineman Ted Karras, cornerback Eric Rowe, defensive lineman Geneo Grissom, defensive end Derek Rivers and defensive end Keionta Davis.

The Colts’ inactives were known Wednesday when they ruled out tight end Jack Doyle (hip), receiver T.Y. Hilton (chest/hamstring), running back Marlon Mack (hamstring), cornerback Kenny Moore II (concussion), defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (calf), cornerback Quincy Wilson (concussion) and offensive tackle Denzelle Good (not injury related).