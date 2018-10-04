Saints sign cornerback Josh Robinson

Getty Images

The Saints are adding some help to their beleaguered secondary.

New Orleans, which has the worst pass defense in the league through four weeks of the season, has signed free agent cornerback Josh Robinson, a league source tells PFT.

Robinson worked out for the Saints last week when the team started looking for help at the position following the ankle injury suffered by cornerback Patrick Robinson.

A 2012 third-round pick of the Vikings, Robinson played four seasons in Minnesota and played the last two years in Tampa Bay. The Bucs cut him this year just before the start of the regular season. The 27-year-old Robinson has been a good special teams player in addition to helping out on defense.