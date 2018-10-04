Saints sign Demetri Goodson, cut Jay Bromley

Getty Images

The Saints signed cornerback Demetri Goodson on Thursday, Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune reports. They cut veteran defensive tackle Jay Bromley in a corresponding move.

Goodson worked out for the Saints last week.

The Packers made Goodson a sixth-round pick in 2014. He appeared in 26 games for Green Bay from 2014-16, including three starts in 2016.

The Saints released Bromley after he played in only one game. He made four tackles in Week Three.

New Orleans cut Bromley out of training camp before re-signing him Sept. 17.

He made 21 tackles and a sack in 16 games for the Giants last season.