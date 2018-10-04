Sam Darnold offers look into his first four games, says Jets fans deserve wins

Getty Images

New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold authored a review of his first four games in a letter posted on the team’s website on Thursday.

The Jets are just 1-3 in Darnold’s first four games as the Jets’ starter. He’s completed 57.5 percent of his passes for an average of 217 passing yards a game with four touchdowns and five interceptions. Darnold has also been sacked 10 times in four games.

“These last four weeks have been challenging,” Darnold wrote. “I thought I’ve played okay, but there’s definitely room to grow. I understand it’s a long process.”

Darnold said he hates losing more than he loves winning and gave credit to Josh McCown for everything he’s done to help bring Darnold along since he arrived in New York. He also addressed the team’s fans in saying they deserve to see the Jets win.