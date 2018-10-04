Sam Darnold shrugs off Von Miller praise

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Von Miller will be charged with stopping Jets quarterback Sam Darnold this Sunday and he doesn’t think it will be a particularly easy task.

Miller said this week that he feels Darnold was “the best offensive player in the draft” this year and that he’s impressed by Darnold’s ability to “create space and try to get the ball downfield” in the face of a pass rush. Miller also said that he thinks Darnold’s been playing well of late despite a completion percentage under 50 percent in his last two games and a three-game losing streak for the Jets.

Darnold was asked about Miller’s comments on Wednesday and returned the praise in the veteran’s direction before saying that he’s not paying close attention to what outside voices are saying about him.

“It’s a good feeling, I’m not going to lie,” Darnold said, via NJ.com. “But at the same time, I’m not worried about that — I can’t be. I have a lot going on in my own life with football and everything, in terms of running the plays, executing, being on the same page with everyone on the offense. So there’s a lot going on in my world, I’m not too worried about what other people are saying. But when guys like that have high praise for me or they’re saying cool things, it’s obviously very flattering.”

Darnold will have to remain focused on the task at hand to avoid getting flattened by Miller as he tries to end the Jets’ losing streak this Sunday.