Steelers offensive linemen are ready for Le’Veon Bell to return

Getty Images

One of the startling aspects of Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell‘s absence was the way his offensive linemen violated the code of the locker room, criticizing him openly after he didn’t show up for the opener.

And while they’re glad he’s about to come back, there still seems to be some degree of tension there.

Via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Steelers right tackle Marcus Gilbert said it was “music to my ears” but stopped short of singing Kum Ba Yah.

“But I wish we could have him back today,” Gilbert said. “Why’s he taking so long? . . . Why wouldn’t he come back here and be around the guys and see us in the eye? I don’t know. I know we’re all waiting on him.”

Center Maurkice Pouncy insisted that the affection for the wayward running back was still there.

“We love Le’Veon,” Pouncey said. “Sometimes, I think that gets misconstrued, how much we care about him. We all want the best for him. People take things the wrong way sometimes, and we’re totally fine with him.”

Not everyone sounded so sure.

“We’ve got a lot of stuff in-house we have to deal with more than anything,” veteran guard Ramon Foster said. “If he shows up, that’s awesome. If he comes later, that’s cool. Our job right now is to win these games that’s in front of us until he does.”

Likewise, guard David DeCastro sounded hesitant.

“If he’s not here, he’s not here. I’ll believe it when I see it,” DeCastro said. “We’ll go with who we’ve got this week, and when he comes back, he comes back.”

While Bell can obviously help fix the Steelers offense when he comes back, it’s clear there are some fences that need mending as well.