Tashaun Gipson on facing Chiefs: I’ll take this defense over anyone

Getty Images

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill isn’t the only player looking forward to this weekend’s matchup between the Chiefs and the Jaguars.

While Hill has his eye on dueling with cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson has set his sights on adding a ball to his memorabilia collection. Gipson has held onto balls he’s intercepted from the likes of Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger and he’d like to add one nabbed from Patrick Mahomes.

That would be a rare collectible given that Mahomes hasn’t thrown a pick yet this season. He has thrown 14 touchdowns and the Chiefs offense has been on fire, but that’s not keeping Gipson from feeling confident about Jacksonville’s chances this weekend.

“I’m taking this defense over everyone, no matter who we’re playing against, no matter who’s on offense,” Gipson said, via the Associated Press. “We’ve got the guys over here to do it. This is something that we’re built for. We’re built on speed. We’re built on toughness. We’re built on that fire and passion. We’re going to have a good outing on Sunday.”

Sunday’s outcome may not wind up being a big factor come January, but it will give some clarity to the early pecking order in the AFC this season.