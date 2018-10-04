Terrance Williams remains out of practice for Cowboys

Getty Images

Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams missed a game for the first time in his career when the team left him on the inactive list for last Sunday’s game against the Lions.

That came after Williams missed practice on Friday for, per the team, reasons not related to an injury. That was also the case on Wednesday.

Williams still isn’t practicing on Thursday either, but the explanation is different.

Head coach Jason Garrett said on Thursday, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, that Williams is not working with the team because of issues with his foot. Williams had surgery on his foot this offseason and did not resume football work until training camp, but he has not been listed on an injury report so far this season.

Garrett said on Wednesday that Williams is working through some off-field issues, which likely include a potential suspension for a May arrest for public intoxication. Williams has caught two passes for 18 yards while playing 38 snaps in the first three weeks.