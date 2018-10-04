Terrelle Pryor on diminished role: “I’m a big play waiting to happen”

Getty Images

Stop if you’ve heard this before: Terrelle Pryor isn’t thrilled with a diminished role. Almost exactly a year ago, the Jets receiver promised “no animosity” after Washington demoted him but admitted “it’s just not fun” sitting on the bench.

Pryor played only two snaps and saw only one target Sunday against Jacksonville.

“It’s kind of nerve-racking. I don’t like it,” Pryor told Manish Mehta of the Daily News. “It is what it is, though. You get frustrated, you know? You don’t go out there and make plays. I’ve shown when the ball comes to me, I make plays. I’m a big play waiting to happen.”

Pryor had a chance to return to Cleveland, where he had a career-best season with 1,006 yards in 2016, but signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Jets instead.

He has eight catches for 158 yards, but only one of those catches and 25 of those yards came the past two weeks. Pryor has played a total of 48 snaps in two weeks.

“I’m ready to explode,” Pryor said. “So, whenever I get the chance and opportunity to get more than two targets or whatever, I’ll show you guys what I can do. Until then, there ain’t much I can do other than be a good teammate and be a good role model.”