Getty Images

The Texans announced they waived offensive tackle Roderick Johnson on Thursday.

They promoted him from the practice squad after Seantrel Henderson was lost for the season with an ankle injury in the season opener.

Johnson, 22, has never played a regular-season game.

The Browns made him a fifth-round pick in 2017. He spent last season on injured reserve.

The Texans claimed him in June after the Browns waived him, but Johnson failed to make the initial roster.