Thursday morning one-liners

The Bills know they need to run more effectively.

Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill says the pressure is on him to bounce back after last week.

Patriots rookie RB Sony Michel is trying to build on his breakout game.

The Jets secondary remains confident after a slow start.

Ravens TE Hayden Hurst is ready to make his debut this week.

The Bengals are putting up historically good numbers on offense.

Browns S Damarious Randall is convinced they’re better than their 1-2-1 record.

Steelers CB Mike Hilton returned to practice.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson is trying to emulate Dak Prescott.

The Colts are not entering tonight’s game at full strength.

The Jaguars are preparing for it to get loud this week.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota showed no apparent signs of being limited last week.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph defended the flow chart of defensive play-calling responsibility.

The Chiefs got OLB Dee Ford back on the practice field.

Chargers rookie Trent Scott is embracing the next-man-up mentality.

Raiders CB Daryl Worley is back in action after his suspension.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is sore, but he understands that’s part of the game.

Giants S Landon Collins isn’t worried about injuries derailing his bid for a new contract.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson insists “the sky is not falling.”

Washington LT Trent Williams is recovering well after latest surgery.

Bears DE Akiem Hicks won’t be suspended for shoving an official.

Lions S Quandre Diggs practiced with a large cast on his broken hand.

Packers NT Kenny Clark is drawing plenty of attention.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has a track record of success against the Eagles.

Falcons DT Jack Crawford is ready to step in for Grady Jarrett.

Panthers QB Cam Newton is excited by the addition of S Eric Reid.

The Saints have been encouraged by their offensive line play.

The Buccaneers worked out some familiar names.

Cardinals QB Josh Rosen‘s confidence hasn’t been shaken.

Rams LB Mark Barron is getting closer to a return.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo had surgery, but coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t offer the traditional declaration of success.

The Seahawks breaking in new starters is nothing new this year.