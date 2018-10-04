Thursday’s #PFTPM is old-school and open-ended

PFTPM

It’s a Thursday, and it’s time for an old-school, open-ended #PFTPM podcast.

Today’s edition goes well over an hour, with some takes on the news of the day, a glimpse ahead to some of Sunday’s games, answers to a bunch of the @PFTPMPosse questions, the story behind my grotesquely swollen eye, and a political P.S. that comes after the football portion of the discussion has ended.

Check it out below, or wherever podcasts can be heard. And come back Friday for the full and complete Week Five preview, plus some discussion regarding whatever else comes up between now and then.