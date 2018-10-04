Tom Brady’s 500th career TD pass goes to Josh Gordon

Getty Images

Josh Gordon has caught two passes for 50 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown pass that put the Patriots up two scores again. The Colts had pulled to within 24-17 before Gordon scored with 9:19 remaining.

It set a record for Tom Brady.

It was his 500th career touchdown pass, making him the third player in NFL history in the 500 club. Gordon, though, was the 71st player to catch a touchdown pass from Brady, which set an NFL record.

Peyton Manning holds the NFL record for career touchdown passes with 539. Brett Favre is second with 508. Drew Brees is nearing the 500 club, sitting at 496 heading into this weekend.

Brady has completed 34 of 43 passes for 341 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions as the Patriots have widened the lead to 38-17 in the fourth quarter.