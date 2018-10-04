Tyrod Taylor: There’s nothing to be angry about

Getty Images

Tyrod Taylor‘s run as the Browns starting quarterback came to an end in Week Three when he left the team’s game against the Jets to be evaluated for a head injury.

The Jets were up 14-0 at the time, but the Browns would come back to win 21-17 with first overall pick Baker Mayfield running the offense and Mayfield took over as the team’s starter for last week’s game against the Raiders. Taylor made his first comments about the change on Thursday and said “there’s nothing to be angry about” in regard to how things played out.

That’s a sensible reaction given that Taylor knew he was keeping the seat warm for Mayfield and the injury wound up speeding up the process. Taylor, who is on the injury report this week with a back injury, also said that he’s not thinking about asking the Browns to trade or release him in order to head somewhere else.

“Right now, I’m focusing on getting healthy and continue to keep getting better and what I can do for the team, and that’ll do it,” Taylor said, via Tony Gossi of ESPN Cleveland.

Taylor did allow that “you never know” what might happen in the coming weeks, but the Browns, who have Drew Stanton on hand as well, haven’t shown any signs that they are looking to move Taylor.