With Raiders coming to town, Chargers practicing for crowd noise at home

In the week before a road game, NFL teams blare crowd noise over the speakers on their practice fields. For home games, dealing with crowd noise is usually not an issue.

But it’s an issue this week for the Chargers.

The Chargers, who have consistently struggled to attract fans to their tiny temporary home stadium in Carson, California, are piping in crowd noise to prepare for Sunday’s home game against the Raiders, Sam Fortier of The Athletic reports.

While the Chargers’ fan base in Southern California is small, the Raiders still have plenty of fans in Southern California even though they left Los Angeles to return to Oakland in 1995. The photo published here, showing a lonely Chargers fan in a sea of Silver and Black, was taken at the Raiders-Chargers game in Carson last year. So it’s likely that Carson will resemble the Black Hole on Sunday, and Raiders fans will drown out Chargers fans — and possibly drown out the Chargers’ offensive signals.