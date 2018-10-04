Xavien Howard ready for another shot at covering A.J. Green

Getty Images

The Dolphins will visit Cincinnati this Sunday for the first time since they faced the Bengals in Week Four of the 2016 season.

It’s a night that Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard remembers well, although it’s not for positive reasons. The Bengals won 22-7 and wide receiver A.J. Green caught 10 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown.

One of the catches was a 51-yarder that he made by going up and over Howard, who was in the fourth game of his rookie season, to make a play that landed both players on a segment from Randy Moss on ESPN.

“I remember it in the back of my head,” Howard said, via the Palm Beach Post. “Because I saw it on ‘You Got Mossed!’ So I got a little bit of heat on that. I was like [my gosh]. I’m ready this week, though.”

Green’s off to a fast start this season with five touchdowns in four games, including the game-winner against the Falcons last weekend. That should make him a tough test for Howard, who followed a two-interception outing against the Raiders with a rough game in last week’s loss to the Dolphins.