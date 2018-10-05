Andrew Luck threw 121 passes in five days

AP

Andrew Luck went months without throwing a regulation football. From Sunday to Thursday, he did it 121 times during an NFL game.

He threw 62 times in an overtime loss to the Texans five days ago, before adding another 59 last night in New England.

“It’s a lot,” Luck said after the game.

It’s a lot in part because the Colts played a full 70 minutes on Sunday, with 34 extra snaps in overtime against the Texans. Four days later, Luck had to try to throw his team’s way out of a 21-point deficit.

“We know we need balance,” Luck told reporters regarding the team’s offense. “We know we need balance. Football’s not rocket science. You need to be able to run the ball well to help protect your passing game. We’ll keep working at it and we have no excuses for it. We’ve got to get better. Everybody, including me in it.”

All that said, the Colts seem to be moving in the right direction, four losses in five games notwithstanding. They could have won each of the four games they lost, and they showed impressive fight on Thursday night, despite dressing only 44 players after Sunday’s marathon against Houston.

Luck already has 245 passing attempts this year, putting him on pace for 784 this year. Which would shatter Matthew Stafford‘s single-season record of 727 from 2012. With 163 completions, Luck is on pace for 521, which would shatter Drew Brees‘ record of 471 from 2016.

Given his desire for balance, Luck surely isn’t hoping to do that. But at least, after not having the benefit of his services for a full season in 2017, the Colts would be getting their money’s worth.