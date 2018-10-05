Antonio Brown: Connection with Ben Roethlisberger is “like Wi-Fi”

Getty Images

After the Steelers lost to the Ravens last Sunday night, it was noted that wide receiver Antonio Brown and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger weren’t talking on the sideline while the team was going scoreless in the second half.

Given the focus that’s been on their relationship during Pittsburgh’s 1-2-1 start, that was enough for some to infer that there was an issue between the two players. Brown said Friday that he and Roethlisberger laughed about attempts to “create adversity and distractions,” but he did admit that things aren’t always flowing perfectly between the two of them.

“It’s like Wi-Fi, you know,” Brown said, via ESPN.com. “Sometimes the connection is poor. Sometimes the connection is great. But it’s always connected.”

Brown’s averaging under 10 yards a catch, which would be the lowest figure in his career, but remains confident that he and Roethlisberger “will make our plays.” The Falcons defense has been giving in that regard so far this season, which may give Brown and Roethlisberger a chance to stream at a high speed this Sunday.