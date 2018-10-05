Arden Key disputes roughing call from Sunday

Getty Images

Roughing the passer has hidden in plain sight for decades as a vague and ambiguous penalty, with no bright line between a clean hit and a violation. This year, the calling and non-calling of the foul has received unprecedented attention.

The attention has revealed a troubling degree of inconsistency, especially as referees have faced shouts of disapproval from players, coaches, media, and fans. Ultimately, however, the referees are calling what they see. Or, more accurately, what they think they see.

On Sunday in Oakland, referee Walt Anderson thought he saw Raiders defensive end Arden Key make helmet-to-helmet contact with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. The video — including the coaches’ film shot from behind the play — is inconclusive.

Key’s opinion on the matter is hardly inconclusive.

“Oh, it wasn’t a roughing the passer,” Key said Thursday, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I don’t see what they saw. They said it was contact with the helmet, but clearly, my head was on the shoulder pad.”

Anderson was behind the play, at a diagonal that could have made it hard to see whether helmet contact actually occurred. Anderson clearly believed he saw helmet contact.

Regardless of the outcome (whether a fine is issued will be telling), Key won’t be changing his playing style.

“You can’t,” Key said. “I feel like if you think too much, once you get to that place where you’re tackling the quarterback, you might miss him. You just have to shoot your shot, and whatever happens, happens. There’s nothing you really can control. They say they don’t want us to put our weight on [a quarterback], so you can control that. Other than that, it’s hard.”

It’s hard for the referees too, apparently. On Thursday night, no flag was thrown after a pair of Patriots landed on Colts quarterback Andrew Luck with full body weight. Later, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady drew a foul when he took an open hand to the helmet that didn’t look “forcible,” the standard for a foul.