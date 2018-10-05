Bengals put Tyler Eifert on IR to activate Vontaze Burfict

Getty Images

The Bengals knew tight end Tyler Eifert wasn’t coming back this year, so they used his roster spot for someone who can.

The team announced that Eifert had been placed on injured reserve, to create the room to activate linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

Burfict is back from his four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

Despite(or perhaps because of) his track record of hyper-aggressive play, suspensions and fines, teammates and coaches are happy to be getting him back on the field, as he’ll clearly help the defense as long as he’s eligible.