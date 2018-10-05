Browns ready to see Lamar Jackson, in some capacity

Getty Images

Jets safety Jamal Adams recently lamented the fact that his team wasn’t prepared for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, the first pick in round one of the draft. As the Browns prepare to face the team taken with pick No. 32 in the draft, they’re ready to see Lamar Jackson.

“He has played in every game,” coach Hue Jackson told reporters on Friday. “They have used him in a variety of different ways in every game. We anticipate that he will be out there, and we have to be ready for it.”

Lamar Jackson primarily has run the ball or served as a decoy. He has made one throw.

“He overthrew it,” Hue Jackson said. “Hopefully, he will throw one to us if that happens.”

Until two weeks ago, Hue Jackson had insisted that Mayfield wouldn’t play this year. Then came Week Three, an injury to Tyrod Taylor, and Mayfield played well enough to take the job. Although the Ravens are using Lamar Jackson periodically, there’s no threat to Joe Flacco‘s status of the starter, especially since he has performed very well.

The Browns will need to be handle both Baltimore quarterbacks if they hope to knock off the 3-1 Ravens.