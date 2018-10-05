Cameron Wake doubtful, DeVante Parker questionable for Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins have a lengthy injury report, and will likely be short on pass-rush again.

Among those on Friday’s final report were defensive end Cameron Wake, who is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Wake hasn’t practiced all week, and his injury comes at a time when the Dolphins are running short on the line. Defensive end Andre Branch is listed as questionable, as he was limited Thursday and Friday with a knee injury.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker is listed as questionable, though he didn’t practice Friday. He and Branch are among seven players listed as questionable, including safety Reshad Jones, safety T.J. McDonald, linebacker Chase Allen, linebacker Stephone Anthony and running back Brandon Bolden.

They’ve ruled out tight end A.J. Derby, cornerback Bobby McCain and quarterback Luke Falk.