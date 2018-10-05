Colts injury issues get even worse, if that’s possible

AP

The Colts had it bad entering last night’s game, dressing only 44 healthy players — meaning they had to activate two guys who were hurt and couldn’t play.

It got worse.

The Colts finished last night’s 38-24 loss to the Patriots with only 40 healthy players, which shocked even

“Damn? That many?” tight end Eric Ebron asked after the game, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star. “Forty-four dudes? I’ve never heard of that.”

They started the game without seven starters, then three more were hurt before halftime. They started a cornerback (Arthur Maulet) they signed midweek because their top three corners were injured, and were playing without a number of their top non-Andrew Luck players including wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, tight end Jack Doyle, left tackle Anthony Castonzo.

Then, safety Clayton Geathers left with a neck injury/concussion, safety Matthias Farley (hamstring) and defensive linemen Denico Autry (hamstring) and Margus Hunt (knee) left the game as well.

“No excuse,” coach Frank Reich said. “Every team deals with the same thing in the NFL. We didn’t think or talk (about injuries) all week.”

Reich keeping a stiff upper lip is admirable. But not every team in the NFL goes through it to this extent.