Colts thinking about Denzelle Good during time of grief

Getty Images

Yes, the Colts were short-handed last night.

But they were also reminded that some of their teammates were dealing with things beyond an injury that might cost them a game, or the hardship that might put the rest of them in.

Via Stephen Holder of The Athletic, a number of Colts took a moment after last night’s game to reflect on the absence of offensive lineman Denzelle Good, who missed the game to be with his family after his brother was killed in a drive-by shooting in South Carolina. And what those players came away with was a bit of perspective.

“You work every day, whether it’s 12 hours or whatever it is, and it feels like a long day. But you know what? We live in a kind of fantasy land sometimes,” center Ryan Kelly said. “We make money, play a kid’s game, fly on chartered planes, eat food we don’t pay for, and his brother gets killed in a drive-by shooting? It really puts it in perspective. We don’t all come from great places or whatever. Everyone comes from different backgrounds. My heart just breaks for him, man. He came back and had his first start (of the season) last week and kind of wanted to get on a roll. We’ve all reached out to him, but I have no idea what it feels like to lose someone like that. . . .

“Man, if something happened to my little brother, I don’t know. “ just know this puts it all in perspective. Reality and life. Not to get too sentimental, but at the end of the day, it’s just a game. There’s real-life s— that happens outside our locker room.”

Good went back to his family, and the Colts told him to take as much time as he needed to come back.

The tragedy the Good family is dealing with is so far beyond any struggles the Colts are having at the moment, and it’s good to realize that the human beings inside the uniforms and helmets understand that as well, and are rallying around their teammate.