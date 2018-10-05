Cowboys could place Travis Frederick on IR

Getty Images

The Cowboys are leaning toward placing Travis Frederick on injured reserve, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. Dallas needs a roster spot to activate defensive lineman David Irving from the exempt list after he served a four-game suspension.

The Cowboys opted to keep the All-Pro center on their 53-player roster despite an unknown timetable for his return. He is undergoing treatment for Guillain–Barré syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder, and has not played this season after being diagnosed in August.

“We now know something that we didn’t know when he first realized he had this syndrome,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan. “We know today it will take X weeks. We’re in a better position to make a decision on IR for a few weeks than we were when we first learned of this.”

Frederick, though, told David Moore of the Dallas Morning News that his return remains unknown.

“Yeah, I think it’s hard to judge a timetable at any point in this,” Frederick said. “When I talk to my doctors, they are all talking about how they have taken people from being paralyzed back to being functional. It’s not very often that they see cases where they go from being functional to going back to being a professional athlete.

“We’re in unchartered waters, so we continue to re-evaluate and just try and keep as much information on it as possible.”

Frederick continues to experience numbness in both hands and both feet.

If the Cowboys place him on injured reserve now, Frederick could return only for the final three games of the season. But Frederick has no guarantees he will be ready to return before then, or even by then.