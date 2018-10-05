Dalvin Cook questionable, Trae Waynes out for Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings got running back Dalvin Cook back on the practice field Friday, but it’s unclear whether he’ll be on the field against the Eagles on Sunday.

Cook is dealing with a hamstring injury and he has been listed as questionable for the trip to Philly. Cook did not play the last time the Vikings visited the Eagles as the torn ACL he suffered early in his rookie season kept him from taking part in the NFC Championship Game.

Latavius Murray, Mike Boone and Roc Thomas would be the Minnesota backs if Cook can’t play.

Cook is the only Viking listed as questionable, but they did rule out four players. Cornerback Trae Waynes remains in the concussion protocol, which will leave cornerback duties to Xavier Rhodes, Mike Hughes and Mackensie Alexander. Defensive back Marcus Sherels (ribs) will also miss the game.

Defensive ends Everson Griffen (knee/not injury related) and Tashawn Bower (ankle) are also out, so the Vikings will be thin at that position.