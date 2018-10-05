Dalvin Cook questionable, Trae Waynes out for Vikings

Posted by Josh Alper on October 5, 2018, 3:17 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Vikings got running back Dalvin Cook back on the practice field Friday, but it’s unclear whether he’ll be on the field against the Eagles on Sunday.

Cook is dealing with a hamstring injury and he has been listed as questionable for the trip to Philly. Cook did not play the last time the Vikings visited the Eagles as the torn ACL he suffered early in his rookie season kept him from taking part in the NFC Championship Game.

Latavius Murray, Mike Boone and Roc Thomas would be the Minnesota backs if Cook can’t play.

Cook is the only Viking listed as questionable, but they did rule out four players. Cornerback Trae Waynes remains in the concussion protocol, which will leave cornerback duties to Xavier Rhodes, Mike Hughes and Mackensie Alexander. Defensive back Marcus Sherels (ribs) will also miss the game.

Defensive ends Everson Griffen (knee/not injury related) and Tashawn Bower (ankle) are also out, so the Vikings will be thin at that position.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Dalvin Cook questionable, Trae Waynes out for Vikings

  3. “dryzzt23 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 3:29 pm
    When is the last FSU player to have success in the NFL?
    It’s been so long that I cannot think of any.”

    Some guy named Jalen Ramsey is pretty good.

  4. whatjusthapped says:

    October 5, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Anthony Barr should be listed as questionable, its questionable whenever he is asked to cover anybody out of the backfield.

    ——

    Barr hasn’t been good this year, but what do you think the Vikings should do? Stick another safety in there? Play with 3 corners and 3 safeties and 1 LB? Do you really think Zimmer is like “Anthony, you got the speedy WR.”

  5. dryzzt23 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 3:29 pm
    When is the last FSU player to have success in the NFL?
    It’s been so long that I cannot think of any.

    ________________________

    Xavier Rhodes. Jaylen Ramsey. Pretty soon Derwin James. Just to name guys who play in the secondary. They are all current too.

  6. dryzzt23 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 3:29 pm
    When is the last FSU player to have success in the NFL?
    It’s been so long that I cannot think of any.

    ————————————————————————————-
    I’m not an FSU fan at all, but Jalen Ramsey is the 1st recent FSU player that comes to mind

  7. Vikings don’t stand a chance. They won’t generate a shred of pass rush without Griffen or Bowers in there. Hunter will get doubled and isolated. Barr will get put in bad situations again to force him into coverage because the Eagles are a creative offense with Wentz. Wentz will have all day to throw. They won’t have a running game because without Cook, Murray isn’t much of a threat (now that McKinnon is gone as well). I expect Cousins to throw 40+ times in this game because they will be playing from behind early.

  8. derp363 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 3:48 pm
    Vikings don’t stand a chance. They won’t generate a shred of pass rush without Griffen or Bowers in there. Hunter will get doubled and isolated. Barr will get put in bad situations again to force him into coverage because the Eagles are a creative offense with Wentz. Wentz will have all day to throw. They won’t have a running game because without Cook, Murray isn’t much of a threat (now that McKinnon is gone as well). I expect Cousins to throw 40+ times in this game because they will be playing from behind early.
    _________________

    I’m honestly not sure how much of a rushing attack they’d have WITH Cook.
    And if Cousins does throw the ball 40+ times, he should rack up a sufficient amount of garbage stats that will please the Barney crowd for another week.
    Judging from their past posts, it seems that’s just about all they even care about.

  9. The running game for the Vikings will depend more on the OL than whether or not Cook is in. If the OL does their job, Murray, Boone, and Thomas will be okay. Missing Waynes is tougher to overcome, on a defense that has already been reeling. The game against the Eagles could go either way.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!