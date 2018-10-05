Daniel Snyder lists house for $49 million

Getty Images

Billionaires tend to live in really, really big and expensive houses. And when they sell them, they hope to get fair value, and perhaps then some.

According to the Wall Street Journal (via SportsBusiness Daily), Snyder has listed his Potomac, Maryland house for a whopping $49 million.

The 15.2-acre property has a 30,000-square-foot main house, with a two-bedroom guest house and plenty of bells and whistles.

Snyder bought the team 19 years ago, and the franchise largely has struggled under his stewardship. This year, a supposed 50-year sellout streak has ended, with plenty of empty seats at games in an outdated stadium occupied by a traditionally underperforming team.