Dolphins put Luke Falk on IR, promote Nick O’Leary

Getty Images

The Dolphins are down to three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.

The team announced on Friday that rookie Luke Falk has been placed on injured reserve. Falk was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a wrist injury and he sat out entirely on Friday before the roster move.

Falk was a sixth-round pick by the Titans this year and joined the Dolphins as a waiver claim in September. He had not been active for any games this season. Brock Osweiler and David Fales remain on hand as backups to Ryan Tannehill.

The Dolphins filled the roster spot by promoting tight end Nick O’Leary from their practice squad. The 2015 sixth-round pick spent the last three years with the Bills and had 32 career catches for 473 yards and two touchdowns.