Eagles rule out Derek Barnett, Darren Sproles

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 5, 2018, 2:40 PM EDT
AP

The Eagles continue to run short at running back.

Darren Sproles will miss Sunday’s game against the Vikings, as he’s still listed as out because of his hamstring injury.

Corey Clement is listed as questionable for the game with a quadriceps injury, but he didn’t practice this week, making it seem unlikely he’d go.

That leaves the backfield work in the hands of Jay Ajayi, and to a lesser degree Wendell Smallwood.

Defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) is als out for this week, while defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf) is questionable. Ngata was a limited participant in practice participant Friday.

5 responses to “Eagles rule out Derek Barnett, Darren Sproles

  2. Sheesh. Should have resigned Blount. I thought for sure RB was a strong point for us at the beginning of the season…but we have had no luck whatsoever.

    Sproles is old and repeatedly hurt. Ajayi had the knees we worried about, but now he has a fracture in his vertebrae. Clement has almost always been healthy and now he is banged up. Were down to Smallwood, and I didn’t even think he was good enough to be in the NFL. And now, after signing JMatt, were cap poor again.

  3. Eagles should be fine at running back as long as Ajayi can go. Smallwood looked good last week and ran hard against Tennessee. Barnett is a big loss as he is a steady contributor in the pass rush. This will give Bennett a chance to show what he can do to earn some more of the playing time he’s been wanting.

  4. Don’t forget Josh Adams, who has 4.48 speed and know how to run behind a decent o-line. I expect the rookie to emerge soon this season. Might as well start in Week 5. Feed him the ball!

  5. > Smallwood looked good last week and ran hard against Tennessee.

    Smallwood missed several key blocks in pass protection that kept Carson running for his life. If you are a running back that can run but can’t pass block you will not get on the field very often in the NFL.

    Ajayi better be nearly 100%.

