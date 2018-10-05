Eagles rule out Derek Barnett, Darren Sproles

AP

The Eagles continue to run short at running back.

Darren Sproles will miss Sunday’s game against the Vikings, as he’s still listed as out because of his hamstring injury.

Corey Clement is listed as questionable for the game with a quadriceps injury, but he didn’t practice this week, making it seem unlikely he’d go.

That leaves the backfield work in the hands of Jay Ajayi, and to a lesser degree Wendell Smallwood.

Defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) is als out for this week, while defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf) is questionable. Ngata was a limited participant in practice participant Friday.