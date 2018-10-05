Eric Reid to start for Panthers Sunday

AP

For a guy who was radioactive to many teams, the Panthers apparently think Eric Reid is good enough to help in a hurry.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera told reporters that Reid would start at safety against the Giants Sunday, a week after he was signed.

The Panthers had an obvious need at the position after Da'Norris Searcy was placed on IR. Honestly, they had an obvious need at the position for a lot longer than that, but here we are.

The Panthers ruled tight end Greg Olsen out, #asexpected. He practiced some this week, but isn’t quite ready to return from the broken foot he suffered in the opener.