Ezekiel Ansah out again for the Lions

AP

Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah was able to practice this week, but he’s still not ready to play.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions ruled out their franchise-tagged defensive end for the fourth straight game because of the shoulder injury suffered in the first quarter of the opener.

Just as in Week Three, Ansah went through a full week of practice this week before he was scratched. Coach Matt Patricia said this week he didn’t think Ansah was a candidate for injured reserve, saying that he was “day-to-day.” The Lions have their bye next week, so perhaps they’re trying to buy an extra week of recovery.

The Lions also ruled right guard T.J. Lang (concussion) and tight end Michael Roberts (knee) out for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Safety Quandre Diggs, who broke his left hand last week, is listed as questionable but expected to play.