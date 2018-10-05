Frank Reich is concerned that Andrew Luck’s passing numbers can’t be sustained

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, after throwing 121 passes from Sunday to Monday, has 245 throws through five games. He’s on pace to shatter the single-season attempts and completions records.

His head coach doesn’t want that pace to continue.

“It’s killing me to have to throw this much,” Reich told reporters on Friday. “I know you can’t sustain this.”

Through five games, it has been sustained. It remains to be seen what happens over the next 11.

“The story doesn’t end well when you have to sustain this level of throwing,” Reich said. “Maybe there’s exceptions to that.”

The story already isn’t going well for the Colts, who are 1-4. But they’ve been competitive in every game they’ve played, and maybe the key to ultimately winning is letting Luck let it rip.