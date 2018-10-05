Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Rookie CB Taron Johnson is off to a good start with the Bills.

Why haven’t the Dolphins thrown the ball to TE Mike Gesicki more often?

Running backs Sony Michel and James White helped the Patriots get a win on Thursday night.

S Jamal Adams thinks he knows how to get the Jets defense on the same page.

How have the Golden State Warriors impacted the Ravens?

Said Bengals LB Nick Vigil, “Nobody has to tell us how bad we’ve been on third downs. We know. We’re the ones out there. We’re the ones not getting off the field. We just have to fix it.”

Browns T Desmond Harrison is getting advice from Joe Thomas.

The Steelers would like more production from rookie WR James Washington.

Texans WR Will Fuller expects to play on Sunday night.

Dropped passes were a problem for the Colts on Thursday night.

The Jaguars defense has a big test this Sunday.

Titans RB Derrick Henry sees the need for improvement.

The Broncos say they are taking the “training wheels” off their rookie running backs.

Film review of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shows he’s comfortable going off script.

The Chargers hope P Donnie Jones helps solve their problems in the kicking game.

The Raiders have a need for speed on their defense.

How will the Cowboys make room for DL David Irving on their roster?

Giants RB Wayne Gallman shared his thoughts about the death of Clemson teammate C.J. Fuller.

The Eagles will need their pass rush to come through against the Vikings the way it did last season.

If you have $49 million, you could buy Washington owner Dan Snyder’s house.

Can the Bears get their offense to the same level as their defense?

Lions S Quandre Diggs isn’t getting down about his broken hand.

The Packers offensive line is preparing for the Lions pass rush.

S George Iloka is staying ready for whenever the Vikings call his number.

The Falcons are getting RB Devonta Freeman back this weekend.

How will the Panthers fare against Giants RB Saquon Barkley?

The Saints added a pair of cornerbacks to the roster.

Are the Buccaneers blitzing often enough?

Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson is working to keep his head up.

The Rams defense is hungry for sacks.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo‘s knee surgery went well.

Identifying early trends for the Seahawks offense.