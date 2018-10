AP

At least the Bengals got one running back back on the field.

Via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Bengals running back Giovani Bernard is expected to miss two to four weeks with an MCL sprain.

While the Bengals are relieved to have starter Joe Mixon back this week, Bernard ran well in his injury absence. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns the last two weeks.

Bernard had previously been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.