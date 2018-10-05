Jerry Jones: We’re not bringing Dez Bryant back

Getty Images

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant wrote on Twitter this week that his preference would be to return to the team, but the feeling isn’t mutual.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about Bryant’s tweet during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Friday and said that while it “just seems like Dez is a Cowboy,” a reunion isn’t in the cards this season.

“Trust me, if it were in our best interest, his and ours and the teams, then he would be on the field for the Cowboys,” Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I agree where we are and his status right now. I agree with that. Is that a clear answer?”

The Cowboys passing game hasn’t generated much over the first four weeks of the season, so the idea that they might be interested in an addition to the receiving corps isn’t hard to understand. Based on what Bryant had to offer last season, though, it’s also not hard to understand why the team doesn’t think he’d make things better.