Jets claim Tarell Basham off waivers

The Colts cut bait on linebacker Tarell Basham on Thursday, but the 2017 third-round pick found a new home on Friday.

The Jets announced that they have claimed Basham off of waivers. Defensive end Bronson Kaufusi was waived in a corresponding move.

Basham caught the eye of NFL teams while recording 29.5 sacks at Ohio University. He had seven tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in 15 games for the Colts, but had only appeared in one of the team’s first three games after they changed their defensive system this offseason.

Basham’s arrival comes a few days after the Jets placed outside linebacker Josh Martin on injured reserve. They have recorded 10 sacks as a team so far this season.