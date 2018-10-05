Jets coordinator Kacy Rodgers dealing with “serious” illness

Getty Images

Jets coach Todd Bowles told reporters Friday that defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers might not be available for Sunday’s game, as he’s dealing with a “serious” illness.

Via the Associated Press, Bowles offered no details about Rodgers’ condition, but said he was a “tough guy,” dealing with “a serious thing.”

The 49-year-old Rodgers is a close friend of Bowles, which makes it difficult news for him to deliver. Rodgers wasn’t at his normal Thursday press conference, as the team said he had an appointment, and the plan was for him to talk today.

Bowles refuted reports earlier this year that he had taken away play-calling responsibilities from Rodgers, expressing confidence in his friend.

Our best wishes are with Rodgers and his family and friends.