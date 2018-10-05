Jimmie Ward added to 49ers injury report, questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The 49ers spent the week monitoring several injured players and the list got a little longer as the week came to a close.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that cornerback Jimmie Ward tweaked his hamstring during Thursday’s practice and he’s listed as questionable to play against the Cardinals this Sunday. Ward has played just over 51 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and just over 43 percent of the time on special teams.

Cornerback Richard Sherman is also questionable due to the calf injury that kept him out last week. If both can’t go, the 49ers will have to reach into their depth to fill out the secondary around K'Waun Williams and Ahkello Witherspoon.

Left tackle Joe Staley (knee), running back Matt Breida (shoulder) and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (hamstring, quad) are also listed as questionable, so the 49ers have calls to make on both sides of the ball come Sunday.