Jon Gruden on Marshawn Lynch’s workload: We’ll keep feeding him Skittles

Marshawn Lynch is averaging 19.5 touches per game through four games this season. That is his highest average since 2014 when he touched the ball 19.8 times per game.

The Raiders running back averaged 15.1 touches per game last season and has averaged 18.5 touches per game in his 146-game career.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden was asked if, given Lynch’s physical running style, he was worried about the running back’s workload.

“He’s been durable his career,” Gruden said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We’ll just keep feeding him Skittles and keep sending him out there as long as he can.”

Lynch, 32, ranks fourth in rushing this season behind Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley and Matt Breida. He has gained 300 yards and scored three touchdowns on 68 carries.

He missed practice Wednesday with a shoulder injury, but the Raiders removed him from their injury list Friday.