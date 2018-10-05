Lamar Miller will be a game-time decision on Sunday night

Getty Images

Texans running back Lamar Miller has been limited in practice this week due to a chest injury he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Colts and the team isn’t sure if he’ll be able to go against the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Head coach Bill O’Brien said at his Friday press conference that Miller will be a game-time call as a result of the injury. Miller ran 15 times for 49 yards against the Colts before giving way to Alfred Blue down the stretch.

Blue ran 13 times for 31 yards in his most extensive playing time of the season. Tyler Ervin and Gregory Howell are also on the depth chart at running bac for Houston.

O’Brien also said that cornerback Kayvon Webster is set to make his first appearance of the 2018 season. Webster tore his Achilles while with the Rams last year and signed with the Texans in August.