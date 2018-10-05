LeBron James wears Kaepernick gear to Lakers’ preseason game

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 5, 2018, 10:42 AM EDT
LeBron James is showing his support for Colin Kaepernick, and for the company they both endorse.

James showed up to the Lakers’ preseason game on Thursday night wearing a Kaepernick-branded Nike shirt. Nike launched an ad campaign and apparel line with Kaepernick at the start of the NFL season, and several other high-profile athletes with Nike deals have supported the line.

On Instagram, James posted a picture of himself in the Kaepernick shirt, tagging Kaepernick and using the hashtag, #MoreThanAnAthlete.

In addition to being the best player in the NBA, James has recently taken on more of an activist role, speaking out for political causes and opening a school in his hometown of Akron that aims to give low-income children the same opportunities that children in the wealthiest districts are afforded. So while a cynic might say James’ support for Kaepernick is about Nike synergy, James seems sincere in backing Kaepernick for more than just business reasons.

  2. The greatest basketball player to ever live. Mr. LeBron James.

    Top 5 Basketball players Ever: LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Ervin Johnson and Allen Iverson. In that order.

  4. I’ve never like Kap as a QB even when he was playing in Nevada. But I’m glad he’s getting support for his cause. Definitely a controversial way to get the whole movement going, but I agree with the movement (the real reason). So thumbs up on this.

  6. I am so sick of Kaepernick crap. He opted out of 1 deal, refused another, and now he values himself more than his talent. In order for him to make anybimpact he would need to be with a team from training camp, his skill set would cause too many changes offensively. Why in the world would any team want the circus that comes with him and he is only the back-up? He is done, still trying to figure out how he is such a champion of the oppressed when he wore a Castro shirt???

  8. He is a role model for what he does in the community, the vast amount of scholarships he’s created for kids as a part of his I Promise Program (you should google it), his willingness to speak out against injustices, the way he handles his business ventures and the fact that all of his movies/tv shows have legitimate purposes, his ownership of his brand as an athlete and willingness to create platforms for athletes. I don’t know, but I can continue to list why he’s a role model, but he does much more than bounce a ball.

  9. He created so many jobs in the cities of Cleveland/Akron and has employed so many people through his business ventures. LeBron is for the great of the people. An amazing basketball player and even better person.

  12. Anyone remember when Kaepernick was outplayed by Blaine Gabbert for 2 seasons? I’m a niners fan….i remember. Apparently Nike forgot

  13. whatjusthapped says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:49 am
    If LeBron is a role model, my question is “For what?” Basketball skills, I get it, the rest is suspect.
    ———————————-
    I still would rather have Lebron as a role model for my kid rather than the orange man in the white house.

  14. logicalvoicesays says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:46 am
    Way off base there.
    The greatest EVER.
    Mr. Larry Bird
    Mr. Pete Maravich
    Mr. Bill Walton
    Mr. John Stockton
    Mr. Bill Lambeer

  15. whatjusthapped says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:49 am
    If LeBron is a role model, my question is “For what?” Basketball skills, I get it, the rest is suspect.

    ——————————————————————————————–
    Out of curiosity, how many scholarships have you given to financially struggling kids?

  16. BelgiumHawk says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:48 am
    I’ve never like Kap as a QB even when he was playing in Nevada. But I’m glad he’s getting support for his cause. Definitely a controversial way to get the whole movement going, but I agree with the movement (the real reason). So thumbs up on this.
    ——–
    His real reason? The real reason why he pouted and sat was because was pulled for Blaine Gabbert. Then he started saying it was because of racial inequality. So you support crybabies and temper tantrums.

  17. Can someone please explain to me why we never hear from Kapernick? I cannot understand why he has nothing to say.

  18. Trump is the G.O.A.T says:
    October 5, 2018 at 11:00 am
    logicalvoicesays says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:46 am
    The greatest basketball player to ever live. Mr. LeBron James.

    Top 5 Basketball players Ever: LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Ervin Johnson and Allen Iverson. In that order.

    Way off base there.
    The greatest EVER.
    Mr. Larry Bird
    Mr. Pete Maravich
    Mr. Bill Walton
    Mr. John Stockton
    Mr. Bill Lambeer

    Lamier? Seriously? He and Mahorn invented the type of play that start with t and ends with g and sounds like hug.

  19. LeBron James is a cry baby moron.

    In the NBA, he blames everyone else when he screws up. Gets pissed and hurts hand on a whiteboard.

    He isn’t even a top 5 Laker. (No particular order)

    Jabbar
    Chamberlain
    Robertson
    West
    Magic
    Shaq
    Kobe

  20. Since this has turned into Pro Basketball Talk and there are some wacked out lists above then let me correct the record:
    Greatest NBA Players of All-Time:
    1. Michael Jordon
    2. Karl Malone
    3. Bill Russell
    4. John Stockton
    5. Magic Johnson
    6. Kareem Abdul Jabar
    7. Larry Bird
    8. Wilt Chamberlain
    9. Doctor J
    10. Kobe Bryant

  21. electricboogalo says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:47 am
    Awesome. See below for old white guys heads exploding…
    +++++++++++++++++++++++
    Yes the old white guys who made up the majority of the military to fight for this country to watch people like this voice their idiotic opinion over really dumb stuff.

  22. Here I was thinking LeBron was too smart to be suckered into supporting a false flag. BTW a few of us “old white guys” still think Russell, Jordan, Magic and Kareem would have been worthy opponents for Mr James so please leave out your racist bit. it’s sad that so many still think race first. Dr King weeps.

  23. logicalvoicesays says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:46 am
    The greatest basketball player to ever live. Mr. LeBron James.

    Top 5 Basketball players Ever: LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Ervin Johnson and Allen Iverson. In that order.
    ————————————

    Millennials are funny. Jordan would eat James’ lunch every day all day and laugh at him just like he did to everyone else. If you’ve never seen Jordan play in his prime you don’t know what you’re talking about. Jordan was a cold blooded killer.

  24. orangehigh says:
    October 5, 2018 at 11:04 am
    whatjusthapped says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:49 am
    If LeBron is a role model, my question is “For what?” Basketball skills, I get it, the rest is suspect.

    ——————————————————————————————–
    Out of curiosity, how many scholarships have you given to financially struggling kids?
    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++
    Financially struggling kids can apply themselves to school, get decent grades, and go to school for free especially if they are a minority.

  25. whatjusthapped says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:49 am
    If LeBron is a role model, my question is “For what?” Basketball skills, I get it, the rest is suspect.
    ———————————
    And what did you do to make the world better today? Whether it’s LeBron or Kap, old white guys will just never get it. Walk a mile in my shoes.

  26. whatjusthapped says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:49 am

    If LeBron is a role model, my question is “For what?” Basketball skills, I get it, the rest is suspect.
    ——————————————————————–
    The dude literally opened up a school that guarantees tuition, albeit to the University of Akron, for every single student that graduates. Racists gonna racist, I guess.

  28. Lebron is the most physically dominant, gifted and talented NBA player ever. However, there still is nothing like watching Jordan in his prime. The way he took over games and hit big shots.

  29. I’m triggered by clothing that someone else is wearing. Now I’m going to lash out and call others snowflakes and buttercups even though I’m the one that chose to look and comment. I’ll blame others for my actions/emotional melt down.

  30. whatjusthapped says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:49 am
    If LeBron is a role model, my question is “For what?” Basketball skills, I get it, the rest is suspect.

    He’s my role model. He had a rough past growing up in a single parent home like me.. I never met my father. His mom struggled like mine but proved to raise a success young man.. putting him around people to help him develop. Lebron is also a role model because of his beautiful family. He is married to his high school sweetheart. Lebron has never been arrested.. he is a great guy. Anyone that says otherwise is either ignorant of who he is or you just have a deeper hatred for no reason

