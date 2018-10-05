LeBron James wears Kaepernick gear to Lakers’ preseason game

Getty Images

LeBron James is showing his support for Colin Kaepernick, and for the company they both endorse.

James showed up to the Lakers’ preseason game on Thursday night wearing a Kaepernick-branded Nike shirt. Nike launched an ad campaign and apparel line with Kaepernick at the start of the NFL season, and several other high-profile athletes with Nike deals have supported the line.

On Instagram, James posted a picture of himself in the Kaepernick shirt, tagging Kaepernick and using the hashtag, #MoreThanAnAthlete.

In addition to being the best player in the NBA, James has recently taken on more of an activist role, speaking out for political causes and opening a school in his hometown of Akron that aims to give low-income children the same opportunities that children in the wealthiest districts are afforded. So while a cynic might say James’ support for Kaepernick is about Nike synergy, James seems sincere in backing Kaepernick for more than just business reasons.