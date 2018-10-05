Malcolm Butler unhappy with start to season, vows to get better

Posted by Josh Alper on October 5, 2018, 8:15 AM EDT
Malcolm Butler didn’t get a chance to face the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, but the cornerback was on the field against them in Tennessee last Sunday.

The day didn’t go as well for him as it did for the Titans as a whole. Carson Wentz completed all seven passes he threw Butler’s way, including a touchdown to Jordan Matthews, before Tennessee prevailed in overtime. That outing continued a rough start to the season for Butler, who has given up four touchdowns and a high completion percentage over the first four weeks.

Butler said Thursday that it has been “very frustrating” and called “eye control and awareness” the things he needs to improve on in the coming weeks.

“This quarter of the season, it’s not what I was looking for,” Butler said, via the Tennessean. “But got three more quarters and I’m looking to change, make a dramatic change. So just bear with me, just like my teammates [are] doing. Just hope things get better — things will get better. They’re going to get better.”

The Bills have not found much success on offense so far this season, so it may be another week before we get a full gauge of whether Butler’s gotten a handle on what’s caused his struggles.

  1. He’s not a perimeter #1 guy, but he’s being paid like one. BB did it again. Jason McCourty at 1 million is a top 20 rated CB right now in the league and is playing far better at 1/10th the cost.

    1 mil vs 10 mil?

    Also, But;er’s cap hit doesn’t get any better as the contract goes.

    Amendola in Miami, Sheard in Indy, everywhere you look, ex-Pats players are worse, overpaod and damaging other AFC rosters.

    Thanks again to BB. For everything.

  2. Why did Belichick hold him out of the Super Bowl? No one knows but the fact is that none of the players, even those departed from the Patriots and immune to retribution, have spoken of it definitively.

    This leads me to believe that he did something stupid that weekend and his teammates have his back. Is his rough start this year somehow related?

  3. Where are all the Pats fans who blamed Belichik’s benching of Butler for the Super Bowl loss???
    Is it crazy to think that arguably the greatest coach of all-time just decided to play the player whom he felt gave him the best shot at winning that day?

  5. but but but Belichick is a meany and benched Butler…. I wish Malcomb well and he will ALWAYS be a hero in New England but his has been slipping…

  6. I’ve been watching Butler end up in the perfect position to tackle the receiver he is covering 30 yards downfield time and time again, but he basically never breaks up the pass.

    He just can’t stop anybody.

  8. Some of the TDs he’s given up he’s in good position & just a bigger receiver goes up over him & snags it. Not a lot he can do on those except maybe get physical & hope refs dont penalize him. The Matthews one last week looked like he thought he had over the top help & kind of just let him go. So either he or the safety messed that up. But he does need to be much better with that contract. If there’s one thing we know about Butler it’s that he works hard & plays hard. So I expect him to correct these issues.

