Malcolm Butler unhappy with start to season, vows to get better

Getty Images

Malcolm Butler didn’t get a chance to face the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, but the cornerback was on the field against them in Tennessee last Sunday.

The day didn’t go as well for him as it did for the Titans as a whole. Carson Wentz completed all seven passes he threw Butler’s way, including a touchdown to Jordan Matthews, before Tennessee prevailed in overtime. That outing continued a rough start to the season for Butler, who has given up four touchdowns and a high completion percentage over the first four weeks.

Butler said Thursday that it has been “very frustrating” and called “eye control and awareness” the things he needs to improve on in the coming weeks.

“This quarter of the season, it’s not what I was looking for,” Butler said, via the Tennessean. “But got three more quarters and I’m looking to change, make a dramatic change. So just bear with me, just like my teammates [are] doing. Just hope things get better — things will get better. They’re going to get better.”

The Bills have not found much success on offense so far this season, so it may be another week before we get a full gauge of whether Butler’s gotten a handle on what’s caused his struggles.