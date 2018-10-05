Marquette King is doubtful for Sunday

Getty Images

The Marquette King era could be ending in Denver.

King has been listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game at the Jets, with a right thigh injury.

The injury apparently happened during Monday night’s game against the Chiefs, a game after which coach Vance Joseph called King out for not punting well. Joseph later said he didn’t believe King’s punting was affected by the injury.

The Broncos added Colby Wadman to the practice squad last week, and he’d be elevated to the active roster if King can’t kick.

“We’ve got Wadman in the building,” Joseph told reporters on Friday. “Obviously, we’ve got to make a roster move to get him up, so I’ll get with John [Elway] today and we’ll figure it out. He’s the next option and I’m very comfortable with him if he has to go.”

The question then would be whether King would be inactive, released, or placed on injured reserve as the Broncos figure out how to absorb Wadman onto the active roster.

“Anything is possible,” Jospeh said. “We’re trying to win the football game and we’ve got to have a punter, obviously. We’ll see. I’ll get with John and we’ll decide it.”

The decision likely will be announced later today, or Saturday at the latest.