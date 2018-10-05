Matthew Stafford not paying attention to outside criticism

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was on the receiving end of direct and indirect slights this week.

The indirect one came from former teammate and current Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who said that Jared Goff is the best quarterback he’s ever played with in the NFL. When asked about it on Thursday, Stafford said Goff is playing well right now and Suh’s ranking is “not something I’m going to waste a lot of my own time thinking about.”

Stafford was slammed more directly by former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason during an interview with Detroit radio station 97.1 The Ticket. Esiason called Stafford a “locker room lawyer” rather than a leader and criticized his lack of energy during games.

“I respect his opinion,” Stafford said, via the Detroit Free Press. “Whatever he wants to say, he can say. He’s not in our locker room, not with our guys, not with me ever. So I don’t put too much credit into that. I just go about my day. Listen, guys. There’s people that are going to say good things, they’re going to say bad things about us every day. If I spent all my time worrying about what he said or Suh posted or [things like] that, I’d be doing a disservice to the guys in the locker room, and I’m trying to get all those and myself as ready to play as I possibly can. And worry about all that other stuff doesn’t help me do that, so I don’t do it.”

Stafford had an awful game against the Jets in the season opener, but has put up strong numbers the last three weeks for the Lions. The team is 1-2 in those games, however, and quarterbacks of losing teams are going to take shots until those results change.