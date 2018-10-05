Michael Bennett calls new role with Eagles a “test of character”

Getty Images

There are a number of things happening this year that Michael Bennett‘s not used to.

He’s rushing from the other side than he’s used to, and he’s not playing nearly as many snaps.

But Bennett said during a rare interview that he’s committed to being a team player.

“You always want to play more,” Bennett said, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “It think it’s always a test of character when you have to reinvent yourself and do something you’re not comfortable with or find some comfort in it when you’re uncomfortable. . . .

“I mean, we’re 2-2 so the most important thing is not my individual stats or individual playing time. It’s really about the wins. Obviously, we want to be in a situation where we’re 4-0 or at least 3-1. For me, it’s just about winning. That’s the true test of character, how many Ws we can get.”

The 32-year-old Bennett isn’t starting, but has played 54 percent of their defensive snaps. He’s on pace to play 560 snaps this year. Last season with the Seahawks, he played 934 snaps (84.7 percent). He’s also playing more from the right end, a change for him.

“Like I said, I’m just happy to be in the situation where we can just win,” he said. “I just want to win. At the end of the day, I just want to win. Things will fall into place as they will. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if you’ve got 10 sacks or 20 sacks. If you’re losing, it doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, it’s about winning. That’s the most important thing for this team, is to win. We’ve got a lot of talent on this team and expectations are high. We gotta rise to the occasion and I think we will. We’ve got a lot of great players. And, like I said, the most important thing is winning.”

He’s still producing, so if the Eagles shake off their 2-2 start this probably won’t be a big deal for long. And with a veteran team with multiple edge-rushing options, keeping him fresh for the back half of the season may not be the worst idea either.