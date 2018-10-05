NFLPA honors Damon Harrison for hurricane relief efforts

Getty Images

Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison was one of the many Louisiana residents who had to rebuild their lives after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005 and he’s pitched it to help those in the Carolinas who are doing the same after Hurricane Florence.

Harrison made a pair of $10,000 donations to organizations in New Bern, North Carolina devoted to helping people fill basic needs as well as hire electricians to help restore power to the area. As a result, the NFLPA recognized Harrison as their Community MVP this week.

“I’m truly honored to be named the NFLPA’s Community MVP,” Harrison said in a statement. “I don’t help others for the awards, recognition or PR. I choose to help my community because it’s the right thing to do and I was raised to always do the right thing.”

Harrison will receive a $10,000 contribution to his foundation or charity of choice from the NFLPA. He’ll also join the other weekly winners as contenders for the annual Alan Page Community Award.