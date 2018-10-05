Odell Beckham: Heart and energy part of Giants problem

Posted by Josh Alper on October 5, 2018, 12:17 PM EDT
Giants head coach Pat Shurmur believes that criticism of the team’s lack of deep passes is a “false narrative,” but one of the players who would be on the receiving end of such passes might not agree with him.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham sat down for an interview with Josina Anderson of ESPN that will air in full on Sunday and an excerpt released on Friday features Beckham talking about the issues that have contributed to the team’s 1-3 start to the year. He mentions the lack of deep passes, but said that bigger issues need to get sorted out before the team can go on a run.

“So a lot of it has to do with the energy that we don’t have, that we don’t bring every single day,” Beckham said, via the New York Daily News. “And you know me. I’m a passionate, energetic person. I always have to have that. If I don’t, it’s gonna be a problem for me. And just playing with some heart. We just need to play with some heart. We’re only 1-3, you know. The year we went 11-5, we were 2-3. We ended up being 2-3 after five games. So you never know when you can go on a run. But it’s just a matter of when we gonna go on a run. How come we can’t throw the ball for more than 20 yards? How come we don’t attempt or try to throw the ball for more than 20 yards? Those are questions that we have to figure out, but for now I would say it’s our heart, it’s our energy. It’s what we bring when we line up before the game, all of that. It counts.”

There was a lot of talk about a quick turnaround from last year’s 3-13 record heading into this season, but the Giants haven’t been able to translate those words into action. Beckham’s energy and passion haven’t always been put to productive work during games, but we’ll see if his words spark anything in Carolina this Sunday.

18 responses to “Odell Beckham: Heart and energy part of Giants problem

  5. He’s right… there’s not a lot of passion on that team. Having thin-skinned Pat Shurmur as coach doesn’t help (Hi, Pat… I know you’re probably reading this because that’s what you admittedly do). Pat is a good coordinator but not the firey guy that team needs. That team was vanilla to begin with (starting with the QB) and their HC is also The King of Blandsville, and as mentioned earlier, thin skinned (Hi again, Pat.)

  6. This organization had a chance to press the reset button. They took a running back instead. Big mistake and everyone knew it.

  8. He has learned a lot. This passive aggressive attitude is much different that past O’dell. Whining is OK as long as you do it the right way. Long passes require good pass protection. Especially when your QB rolls up into a ball or fumbles everytime someone gets near him.I don’t watch NYG football but all you hear is how bad their OL is. Maybe he should ask the guy/gal who does his hair about football 101.

  10. He appears to have gone from a being a distraction on the team to being the mouthpiece for the team.

  13. “The problems we’re having are everything else except me. I clearly bring all the right qualities we need. Why is everyone else being such a problem?”

    That’s what this egomaniac sounds like.

    This is what I was saying when I was commenting against giving this guy a big new deal. He’s a “team has to come to me” player, not an “I’ll do whatever I have to do to make the team successful” player. He wonders why they aren’t throwing more than 20 yards downfield? Maybe the question is, why aren’t you making the team better as they do what they’re doing? If the team has to do things one specific way for you to be helpful, then you’re not helpful.

    That 11-5 season he mentions? It’s the *only* winning season they’ve had since he joined the team. Apart from that year, they haven’t won more than 6 games in a season. Seems like they should be doing better with such an iconic WR. Maybe he’s lacking something the true greats have.

  15. tedbundysson says:

    October 5, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    ———————-
    Guess you didn’t see his screaming tantrums last week. lol

  16. For the kind of money he is making I think the anticipation was that “heart and energy” would never be problems again. He’s the football equivalent to tennis’ Nick Kyrgios–all the skills and looks unstoppable in a highlight reel but so unstable he only is on his game for short periods of time.

  18. This guy is such a primma donna. An elite WR in his own right but that amount of money allocated to him is a bit too much with the personality he carries. Much rather a Hopkins or Julio Jones. Hes trending towards Owens/Brown/Ocho/Moss level of drama.

