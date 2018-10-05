Officiating video says Kareem Hunt should have been flagged for lowering helmet

Getty Images

The NFL rule generating the most discussion this summer was the new one barring players from lowering their heads to initiate contact and one of the points of contention as flags were flying early in the preseason was that offensive players were not being called for it as often as defensive ones.

Flags stopped coming for all players once the league directed officials not to call fouls for inadvertent contact and there have been just four penalties for lowering the helmet in the first four weeks of the season. In his weekly officiating video, NFL officiating head Al Riveron said that there should have been a fifth.

He showed a clip of Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt dropping his head before running into Broncos safety Justin Simmons at the end of a 27-yard gain in Monday night’s game. PFT pointed out Hunt’s play as a textbook violation of the rule earlier this week and Riveron agreed that Hunt should have been penalized.

Riveron pointed out a couple of other officiating errors in this week’s video. One came when the Patriots made impermissible contact with the long snapper on a Dolphins punt and the other was an erroneous ruling of forward progress being stopped on what should have been a fumble by Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.