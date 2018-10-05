Olivier Vernon and Evan Engram out for Giants

Getty Images

The Giants only had two names of significant concern on the injury report, unfortunately, they’re both out.

Outside linebacker Olivier Vernon (ankle) and tight end Evan Engram (knee) are out for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Vernon returned to the practice field earlier this week, but wasn’t there Friday, suggesting some degree of setback.

His continued absence isn’t helping a team which is tied for last in the league with five sacks, and it’s unclear when he’ll return to the lineup.